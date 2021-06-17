Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:RSI opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -1,344.00.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

