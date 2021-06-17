Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Cap Hits $102,715.61

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $102,715.61 and $32,782.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $27.47 or 0.00071020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00060647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00146147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00181865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.49 or 0.00934540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,707.19 or 1.00067194 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.