RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of RPT Realty worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

