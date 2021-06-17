Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:RGT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 8,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.