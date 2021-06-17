Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $140.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.32. 28,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

