Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Shares Down 0.2%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.70. 1,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

