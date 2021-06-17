Ronald S. Gill Sells 5,718 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HubSpot stock opened at $553.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.59 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

