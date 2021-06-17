Roger W. Jr. Ferguson Acquires 1,420 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

