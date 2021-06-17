Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $331.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.61.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.