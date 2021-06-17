Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,380 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 74.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $39,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU opened at $184.61 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

