Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 410 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $297,815,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $123,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $317.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 257.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.98. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

