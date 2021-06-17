Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

