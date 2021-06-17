Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $466,000 Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Momo were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,459,000 after buying an additional 222,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after buying an additional 604,141 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 292,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,610,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,086,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

