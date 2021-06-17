Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,921 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

