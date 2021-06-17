Robert W. Baird Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.20 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

