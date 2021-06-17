Robert D. Ciappenelli Sells 20,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.