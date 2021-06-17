Robert Binder Sells 36,616 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.