RLX Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 39,150 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,724% compared to the average daily volume of 2,146 put options.

NYSE:RLX opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $34,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,761,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLX. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

