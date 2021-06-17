Richard Roedel Buys 19,193 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 0.54. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.
