Richard Roedel Buys 19,193 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 0.54. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

