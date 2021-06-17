Rhumbline Advisers Sells 990 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.92.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.