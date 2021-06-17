Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,701 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Energy Fuels worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 49,311.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $958.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $431,370. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.