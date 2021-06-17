Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MBIA were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MBI stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $558.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter.

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

