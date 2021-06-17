Rhumbline Advisers Has $985,000 Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Midland States Bancorp worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $624.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.