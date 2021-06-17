Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $231.21 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $840.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

