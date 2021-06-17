Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Ducommun worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

