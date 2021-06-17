RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Buys $397,176.84 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $38,184.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 4,700 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 900 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $6,075.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 1,998 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $13,066.92.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,631. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 million, a P/E ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 1.12.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.