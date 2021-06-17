Reviewing Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Honest and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

The Honest presently has a consensus target price of $19.06, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $60.06, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Given The Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Honest and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.79 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.75 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -91.35

The Honest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Summary

The Honest beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

