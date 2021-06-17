Reviewing Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) & Its Rivals

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 594 2931 4466 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.63 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.10 billion $4.53 million 21.27

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group competitors beat Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.