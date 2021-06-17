Reviewing Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) and The Competition

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) is one of 314 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Colony Bankcorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

27.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Colony Bankcorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Colony Bankcorp Competitors 2062 8318 6602 446 2.31

Colony Bankcorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.97%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.39%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 16.46% 10.84% 0.87% Colony Bankcorp Competitors 23.76% 11.04% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million $11.81 million 13.98 Colony Bankcorp Competitors $1.22 billion $205.76 million 17.31

Colony Bankcorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp rivals beat Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.