Reviewing Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) & Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com N/A -106.99% -14.30% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Despegar.com and Boomer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 3 1 0 2.25 Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Despegar.com presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Boomer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Despegar.com and Boomer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $131.30 million 7.17 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -14.29 Boomer $11.47 million 0.96 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Boomer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. It also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. The company offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

