Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.08

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$83.08 and traded as low as C$82.91. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$83.76, with a volume of 372,003 shares trading hands.

Separately, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$25.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.08.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.666 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

In related news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

