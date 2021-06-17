Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $680.00

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 673 ($8.79), with a volume of 12332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.62).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Renew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 628.79. The stock has a market cap of £540.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

