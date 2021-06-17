Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.82. Remark shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,186,615 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Remark alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.01.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.