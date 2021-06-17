Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51. 2,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

