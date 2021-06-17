Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $57.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

RLAY traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. 19,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,145. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

