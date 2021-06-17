Refinable Price Reaches $0.47 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $19.18 million and $1.46 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00139718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.22 or 0.00912434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,687.16 or 0.99899375 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

