Redd Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,362.93 or 1.00192933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00085883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.