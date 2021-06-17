Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/15/2021 – FuelCell Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

6/11/2021 – FuelCell Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/11/2021 – FuelCell Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – FuelCell Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

4/19/2021 – FuelCell Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,983,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,664,449. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

