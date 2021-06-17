Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Daré Bioscience (DARE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE):

6/16/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

6/14/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Daré Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2021 – Daré Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

DARE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 651,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,107. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164,713 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

