Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $76.00 at Raymond James

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

O opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07. Realty Income has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

