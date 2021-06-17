Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.64. Reading International shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 24,355 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,378,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,440. Corporate insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,947 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Reading International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

