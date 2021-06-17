RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 13th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

