RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $154 million-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.40. 101,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,484. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

