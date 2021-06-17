Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.68.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 63.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 360.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 222,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

