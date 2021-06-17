Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

