Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.05 million and $178,945.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.58 or 0.00760042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.13 or 0.07740967 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.