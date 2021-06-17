Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Randstad stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.63. 6,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.37. Randstad has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

