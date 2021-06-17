Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Ramsdens (LON:RFX)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Ramsdens to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

RFX opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Ramsdens has a 1-year low of GBX 107.10 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 477.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company has a market cap of £47.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.04.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

