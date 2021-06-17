Rainicorn Market Cap Tops $8.78 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $8,213.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00141168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00179848 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.32 or 0.00930992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,809.39 or 0.99998235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

