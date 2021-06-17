R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce sales of $349.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.80 million and the highest is $356.50 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $314.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,477 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,027 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 86,341 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 18,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 2,380,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

